Jonathan Marchessault emotional about Gerard Gallant firing

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault, who played for Gerard Gallant in Florida and Las Vegas, called his dismissal “an awful situation, just terrible.”

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots a penalty shot for a score against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the third period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

OTTAWA, Ontario — Jonathan Marchessault sat in a corner locker Thursday morning, the Golden Knights forward still raw with emotion about what transpired the previous 24 hours.

His coach had been fired.

His good friend had been sent packing.

“It’s an awful situation, just terrible,” Marchessault said of the dismissal of Gerard Gallant during his third season. “He is the reason I am an NHL player, the reason I am here. He gave me a shot in Florida. He gave me a shot with Vegas.

“We’re all professionals. We have a tight group and have to get through it together. Every guy in this room fought for (Gallant), for sure. He’s a great coach, a great guy.”

The Knights were set to meet Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night, the debut of new Vegas coach Peter DeBoer.

Gallant, who led the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season and to two playoff berths, reportedly was fired upon the team arriving in Ottawa on Wednesday night.

DeBoer arrived Thursday morning, at which time he met the team and held a news conference.

Marchessault and fellow Knights forward Reilly Smith played for Gallant in Florida before joining him for the 2017 expansion season in Las Vegas.

“Thirty other teams should fire their coaches and hire (Gallant),” Marchessault said. “He is an unbelievable coach. I’m sure he already had calls about (jobs).”

