Jonathan Marchessault set to return to Golden Knights lineup

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) is seen during the second period of an NHL hockey game against Vancouver Canucks in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Left wing Jonathan Marchessault will return to the lineup when the Golden Knights face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

Marchessault missed the past five games with a lower-body injury.

“Unless somebody tells me he can’t go, I think he’s ready,” coach Gerard Gallant said following the morning skate.

Marchessault is fourth on the Knights with 15 goals and has 31 points in 43 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

