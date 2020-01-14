48°F
Jonathan Marchessault set to return to Golden Knights lineup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2020 - 10:02 am
 

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Left wing Jonathan Marchessault will return to the lineup when the Golden Knights face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

Marchessault missed the past five games with a lower-body injury.

“Unless somebody tells me he can’t go, I think he’s ready,” coach Gerard Gallant said following the morning skate.

Marchessault is fourth on the Knights with 15 goals and has 31 points in 43 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

