‘Just happy vibes’: Goals pouring in during Golden Knights win streak

The Vegas Golden Knights have played so many games in January that it’s starting to feel like a blur.

Even when they’ve been on a winning streak.

“Seven now?” Keegan Kolesar said. “Wow!”

The Knights, who were in the middle of a downward spiral of eight losses in nine games not too long ago, have corrected course with seven straight wins after defeating the Nashville Predators 7-2 Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

None of the wins have been the same.

Some have required comebacks — like Thursday’s thriller against Toronto — or a late tying goal to force overtime such as the one in Winnipeg on Jan. 6 that started everything.

The Knights (24-11-12) have scored 36 goals during the win streak (5.14 per game) and have scored five on four occasions.

They scored just 28 goals during their 1-5-3 stretch.

“We got guys in the room historically who can score, so you can figure at some point they’ll get closer to their numbers,” Knight coach Bruce Cassidy said. “The team has scored.”

Saturday was the first time that nearly everyone got involved. All but four skaters registered a point in a game that saw five goals scored in the third period.

Even goaltender Akira Schmid was credited with an assist on Mitch Marner’s goal to make it 5-1.

Cassidy felt there was much to like in the first period. The Knights put up 15 shots on Nashville goaltender Justus Annunen, but the 25-year-old was up to the task with the rest of his team playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Annunen stopped all 15 shots with varying degrees of difficulty on each one.

“Our problem in the first, I don’t think we managed the puck very well in the breakouts. That was our biggest issue,” Cassidy said. “They were smart on their forecheck. So if we could get our pace up a little bit, force them to skate, play a 200-foot game, I thought it would go our way.”

It did, starting with Alexander Holtz’s tying goal with 2:43 left in the second period.

Holtz, playing on the fourth line because of injury and necessity, kick-started what was the best offensive game from a Knights fourth line this season.

Holtz had two points, winger Cole Reinhardt added a goal and an assist, and call-up center Tanner Laczynski had an assist.

“Just happy vibes,” Holtz said. “Everyone wants to get out there. Just feeding off each other. Everyone’s coming up with speed. We’ve got a lot of skill on our team and I think we showed that.”

Holtz and Shea Theodore scored 65 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead into the third.

Once the Knights got in front of Annunen, the floodgates opened.

They tacked on five goals in the third period in a span of 9:20. Their last three goals came 2:44 apart.

“That’s what got us going,” Cassidy said. “Then you see the game open up for us and now we start making our rush plays and pretty plays because they’re forcing the game a little bit. We were able to separate.”

Kolesar has started to find the scoring touch with goals in back-to-back games. He didn’t score his first goal this year until Jan. 2.

Not only are the Knights finally finding the back of the net, depth guys are starting to help out.

“It takes the burden off our top guys,” Kolesar said. “They’re going to be our drivers most nights, but sometimes when we can contribute when we can, it lightens the load on them. They’re world-class players. They’re going to find their cookies here and there with how they play, but it just takes less of that burden off them.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.