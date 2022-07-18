Keegan Kolesar only Knights’ free agent to file for arbitration

Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar filed for salary arbitration before Sunday’s NHL deadline, while forward Nicolas Roy did not.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fights San Jose Sharks left wing Jeffrey Viel (63) in the third period during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) tangles with Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) after a near goal attempt during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) takes a shot at the goal under pressure from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) breaks away from New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar filed for salary arbitration before Sunday’s league deadline, the NHL Players’ Association announced.

Forward Nicolas Roy was not one of the league’s 24 restricted free agents to file.

Arbitration hearings will be held from July 27 to Aug. 11. The date of Kolesar’s hearing has not been determined.

The deadline for club-elected salary arbitration notification is 2 p.m. Monday.

Kolesar and Roy can continue to negotiate with the Knights on a new contract. In Kolesar’s case, if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement before his arbitration date, an arbitrator would determine his salary for a one- or two-year contract.

Players often reach an agreement on a new contract before their case is heard. Former Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt in 2017 is the only player to go to arbitration since the franchise entered the league.

The Knights are projected to be nearly $1.4 million over the salary cap, according to CapFriendly.com. That doesn’t take into account the contract of defenseman Shea Weber, which carries a cap hit of $7,857,143, being placed on long-term injured reserve.

Forward Nolan Patrick, who makes $1.2 million, also is a candidate to go on LTIR after general manager Kelly McCrimmon said recently Patrick is not close to returning because of multiple concussions.

Kolesar posted seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points, all career highs, and led the Knights with 68 penalty minutes in 77 games. The 25-year-old completed a two-year contract that carried a $725,000 average annual value.

Roy, 25, is due a sizable raise after he established himself as a full-time NHL player last season with 15 goals and 39 points in 78 games. He made $750,000 in 2021-22.

By not filing for arbitration, Roy is eligible to be signed to an offer sheet by another team. If that happens, the Knights would have the right to match the offer and retain Roy.

The Knights’ remaining restricted free agents (defenseman Nic Hague, forward Jake Leschyshyn and defenseman Brayden Pachal) are not eligible for salary arbitration.

