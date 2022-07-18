Keegan Kolesar only Knights’ free agent to file for arbitration
Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar filed for salary arbitration before Sunday’s NHL deadline, while forward Nicolas Roy did not.
Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar filed for salary arbitration before Sunday’s league deadline, the NHL Players’ Association announced.
Forward Nicolas Roy was not one of the league’s 24 restricted free agents to file.
Arbitration hearings will be held from July 27 to Aug. 11. The date of Kolesar’s hearing has not been determined.
The deadline for club-elected salary arbitration notification is 2 p.m. Monday.
Kolesar and Roy can continue to negotiate with the Knights on a new contract. In Kolesar’s case, if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement before his arbitration date, an arbitrator would determine his salary for a one- or two-year contract.
Players often reach an agreement on a new contract before their case is heard. Former Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt in 2017 is the only player to go to arbitration since the franchise entered the league.
The Knights are projected to be nearly $1.4 million over the salary cap, according to CapFriendly.com. That doesn’t take into account the contract of defenseman Shea Weber, which carries a cap hit of $7,857,143, being placed on long-term injured reserve.
Forward Nolan Patrick, who makes $1.2 million, also is a candidate to go on LTIR after general manager Kelly McCrimmon said recently Patrick is not close to returning because of multiple concussions.
Kolesar posted seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points, all career highs, and led the Knights with 68 penalty minutes in 77 games. The 25-year-old completed a two-year contract that carried a $725,000 average annual value.
Roy, 25, is due a sizable raise after he established himself as a full-time NHL player last season with 15 goals and 39 points in 78 games. He made $750,000 in 2021-22.
By not filing for arbitration, Roy is eligible to be signed to an offer sheet by another team. If that happens, the Knights would have the right to match the offer and retain Roy.
The Knights’ remaining restricted free agents (defenseman Nic Hague, forward Jake Leschyshyn and defenseman Brayden Pachal) are not eligible for salary arbitration.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.
NHL players who elected salary arbitration
Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets)
Ethan Bear (Carolina Hurricanes)
Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils)
Lawson Crouse (Arizona Coyotes)
Morgan Geekie (Seattle Kraken)
Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa Senators)
Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose Sharks)
Kasperi Kapanen (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Keegan Kolesar (Golden Knights)
Oliver Kylington (Calgary Flames)
Maxime Lajoie (Carolina Hurricanes)
Steven Lorentz (San Jose Sharks)
Isac Lundestrom (Anaheim Ducks)
Zack MacEwen (Philadelphia Flyers)
Niko Mikkola (St. Louis Blues)*
Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames)
Matthew Phillips (Calgary Flames)
Jesse Puljujarvi (Edmonton Oilers)
Tyce Thompson (New Jersey Devils)
Yakov Trenin (Nashville Predators)
Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey Devils)
Jake Walman (Detroit Red Wings)
Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton Oilers)
Pavel Zacha (Boston Bruins)
* Signed after filing
Source: NHLPA