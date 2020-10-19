Keegan Kolesar re-signs with Golden Knights

The Golden Knights re-signed a member of their postseason taxi squad Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL preseason hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Golden Knights re-signed restricted free agent forward Keegan Kolesar to a two-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Kolesar’s deal has an average annual value of $725,000. The 23-year-old made his NHL debut Jan. 11 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and also was part of the team’s postseason taxi squad.

Kolesar spent the rest of his season in the American Hockey League. He had 18 points in 33 games with the Chicago Wolves. Kolesar will likely enter training camp competing for a depth role with the Knights, as he’s a physical right wing with goal-scoring ability.

The Knights have no remaining restricted free agents.

