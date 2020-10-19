85°F
Golden Knights

Keegan Kolesar re-signs with Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2020 - 11:49 am
 

The Golden Knights re-signed restricted free agent forward Keegan Kolesar to a two-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Kolesar’s deal has an average annual value of $725,000. The 23-year-old made his NHL debut Jan. 11 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and also was part of the team’s postseason taxi squad.

Kolesar spent the rest of his season in the American Hockey League. He had 18 points in 33 games with the Chicago Wolves. Kolesar will likely enter training camp competing for a depth role with the Knights, as he’s a physical right wing with goal-scoring ability.

The Knights have no remaining restricted free agents.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

