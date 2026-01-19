65°F
Kelly McCrimmon addressed media after trading for Rasmus Andersson

Kelly McCrimmon addresses media after trading for Rasmus Andersson
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 at City National Are ...
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2026 - 2:52 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2026 - 3:45 pm

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon met with the media Monday to discuss the team acquiring defenseman Rasmus Andersson in a trade with the Calgary Flames.

Andersson is not expected to make his Knights debut Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers. He’s set to meet with the media at a later date.

The Knights wrap up a three-game homestand Monday and will try to extend their winning streak to a season-high eight games.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

