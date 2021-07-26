Key defenseman reportedly close to re-signing with Knights
The Golden Knights are close to finalizing a contract extension for defenseman Alec Martinez, according to multiple reports on Monday.
The Golden Knights are close to finalizing a contract extension for defenseman Alec Martinez, according to multiple reports on Monday.
Hearing Vegas @GoldenKnights are closing in on an extension to keep D Alec Martinez off the market.
Expect Martinez to come in around $5 million, perhaps a little more, on a three-year deal.@DFOHockey
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 26, 2021
Martinez is set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after leading the league in blocked shots and posting 32 points in 53 games.
He reportedly will sign a three-year contract with an average annual value in the neighborhood of $5 million, according to Daily Faceoff.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.