Golden Knights

Key defenseman reportedly close to re-signing with Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2021 - 8:45 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), with defenseman Alec Martinez (23), get ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), with defenseman Alec Martinez (23), gets his helmet knocked off by St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights are close to finalizing a contract extension for defenseman Alec Martinez, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Martinez is set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after leading the league in blocked shots and posting 32 points in 53 games.

He reportedly will sign a three-year contract with an average annual value in the neighborhood of $5 million, according to Daily Faceoff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

