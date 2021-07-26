Key defenseman reportedly close to re-signing with Knights

The Golden Knights are close to finalizing a contract extension for defenseman Alec Martinez, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), with defenseman Alec Martinez (23), gets his helmet knocked off by St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights are close to finalizing a contract extension for defenseman Alec Martinez, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Hearing Vegas @GoldenKnights are closing in on an extension to keep D Alec Martinez off the market. Expect Martinez to come in around $5 million, perhaps a little more, on a three-year deal.@DFOHockey — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 26, 2021

Martinez is set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after leading the league in blocked shots and posting 32 points in 53 games.

He reportedly will sign a three-year contract with an average annual value in the neighborhood of $5 million, according to Daily Faceoff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.