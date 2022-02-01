Key Golden Knights defenseman listed as game-time decision

Defenseman Nic Hague was upgraded to a game-time decision Tuesday and could be in the lineup for the Golden Knights when they host the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) anticipates the puck while Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) skates behind him during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hague did not practice Monday because of an undisclosed injury and was considered day to day, according to coach Pete DeBoer.

The Knights are without defenseman Dylan Coghlan, who is in COVID-19 protocol. Defenseman Alec Martinez also remains sidelined as he works his way back from multiple injuries/COVID protocol.

The Knights recalled defensemen Kaedan Korczak, Daniil Miromanov and Brayden Pachal from the American Hockey League on Monday.

DeBoer said at least one and possibly two of those rookie defensemen could appear against the Sabres.

