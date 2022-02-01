Key Golden Knights defenseman listed as game-time decision
Defenseman Nic Hague was upgraded to a game-time decision Tuesday and could be in the lineup for the Golden Knights when they host the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena.
Defenseman Nic Hague was upgraded to a game-time decision Tuesday and could be in the lineup for the Golden Knights when they host the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena.
Hague did not practice Monday because of an undisclosed injury and was considered day to day, according to coach Pete DeBoer.
The Knights are without defenseman Dylan Coghlan, who is in COVID-19 protocol. Defenseman Alec Martinez also remains sidelined as he works his way back from multiple injuries/COVID protocol.
The Knights recalled defensemen Kaedan Korczak, Daniil Miromanov and Brayden Pachal from the American Hockey League on Monday.
DeBoer said at least one and possibly two of those rookie defensemen could appear against the Sabres.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.