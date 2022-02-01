Key Golden Knights defenseman to IR; Kaedan Korczak to debut

Defenseman Nic Hague was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and Kaedan Korczak made his NHL debut when the Golden Knights hosted the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) gains control of the puck followed by Avalanche right wing Nick Henry (70) during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) anticipates the puck while Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) skates behind him during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak will make his NHL debut Tuesday when the Golden Knights face the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena.

Korczak, who turned 21 on Saturday, was a second-round pick by the Knights in 2019. Coach Pete DeBoer called him the best young defenseman in training camp.

Defenseman Nic Hague was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after being listed as a game-time decision.

Hague participated in the morning skate but remains day to day.

The Knights are without defenseman Dylan Coghlan, who is in COVID-19 protocol. Defenseman Alec Martinez also remains sidelined as he works his way back from multiple injuries/COVID protocol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

