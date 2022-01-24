Key Golden Knights forward enters NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

The Knights will be without forward Reilly Smith for Monday’s road game against the Washington Capitals.

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates to celebrate with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) after he assisted Marchessault on a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will be down a key player Monday against the Washington Capitals.

The Knights announced forward Reilly Smith entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Smith is tied for third on the team in scoring with 29 points in 41 games. He was previously one of three players on the team, along with right wing Keegan Kolesar and defenseman Brayden McNabb, that had yet to miss a game this season.

The Knights also have captain Mark Stone in the COVID-19 protocol.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.