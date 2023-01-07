Kings snap Knights’ winning streak behind Fiala’s hat trick

The Golden Knights had their four-game home winning streak snapped by the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson misses the save on a goal shot by Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala, while Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi (13) begins to celebrate during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Left wing Kevin Fiala recorded his second career hat trick, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Golden Knights 5-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

The win moved the second-place Kings four points behind the Knights in the Pacific Division standings. Defenseman Matt Roy and right wing Viktor Arvidsson also scored for Los Angeles.

The Knights saw their four-game home winning streak snapped. Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson was pulled after two periods for the first time this season. Thompson allowed three goals on 19 shots faced before exiting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

