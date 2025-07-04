Knights’ 2024 1st-round pick continues growth on, off the ice

Golden Knights top prospect Trevor Connelly, whose character had come into question a year ago, decided he was ready after one year at Providence to begin his pro career.

Trevor Connelly might be an example of how much a person can grow in a year.

Connelly stood front and center in his first media availability of Golden Knights development camp, showing poise and eloquence in his answers.

A profound confidence after spending a year playing some of the most competitive hockey of his life.

It was a far cry from a year ago, when he sat at a podium wanting to celebrate the best day of his hockey life while answering questions about his character.

The Knights’ 2024 first-round pick said he wanted to come into this year’s camp looking to be a leader for the newcomers and the team’s newest draft picks.

“It’s awesome to come back as an older guy, have a role,” said Connelly, 19. “Kind of teach the young guys how we were taught last year.”

Much was made about the Knights’ decision to draft the left wing from Tustin, California.

Connelly, taken 19th overall in the NHL draft at Sphere, posted a picture in 2022 of a teammate sitting in a library with building blocks formed in the shape of a swastika.

Connelly was accused of directing a racial slur to an opponent in 2021, but the discipline wasn’t upheld by the California Amateur Hockey Association.

He had to take the weight of that into an important year for him, entering his freshman year at Providence College and then suiting up for Team USA in the IIHF World Junior championships.

Those stints taught Connelly what it meant to play in high-pressured situations. He finished with 13 points in 23 games with the Friars, but had four points in seven games to help the United States win its second straight gold medal.

“I think, this year, I learned a lot more how to play under pressure,” Connelly said. “I just got really good at that.”

Continued growth

Connelly was profiled by The Times of Israel, a Jerusalem-based online newspaper, while at World Juniors.

In 2023, Connelly’s mother, Colleen, came across an article written by Cantor Olivia Brodsky and Rabbi Josh Stanton from New York City titled, “How to apologize when you say something antisemitic,” citing celebrities who went on antisemitic rants on social media.

Brodsky and Stanton spoke with Connelly over Zoom in September 2023, and it’s been a beneficial relationship since.

In the profile, Stanton said: “When there’s a rise in antisemitism, we can’t just write everybody off. But we can ask them to learn and hopefully to change and grow in the way that Trevor has. So, I think Trevor’s story is emblematic of what can be possible.”

“I can’t say enough good things about Trevor Connelly as a person,” Knights director of player development Wil Nichol said. “By far, the best part of my job is having those relationships with each kid, and each kid is different, and each relationship is different. I’m really proud of him of what he’s done this past season, both on and off the ice.”

Going pro

His numbers might not have indicated Connelly was ready to turn pro, but he thought after World Juniors that he was. He signed his entry-level contract April 1 and had four points in six games with the Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.

Connelly said between the organization saying the right things about his development — and how he felt about his game — that it was time to make the jump.

“I just kind of felt like my skill set and my hockey IQ is ready to take the next step,” Connelly said. “Now, it’s about building my frame and stuff, filling out, and the rest will come along.”

That process has already started. Connelly weighed 158 pounds during last year’s camp. He came into this summer at 172 pounds, Nichol said.

Connelly stayed in Las Vegas after the season and worked with Knights strength and conditioning coach Jeff Conkie.

“That just doesn’t happen,” Nichol said. “It comes with a lot of hard work.”

Roster space is sparse on the NHL side. The Knights have their 12 forwards locked in heading into next season.

Connelly will take part in his first Knights training camp in September.

“He has a special skill set. He does a lot of things that other players don’t naturally do,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “He’s really worked hard physically. We know what he looked like on draft day. In terms of the talent, certainly it’s there.”

