Knights’ 4-game winning streak ends in shootout loss
The Golden Knights rallied to earn a point, but had their four-game winning streak end in a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Tuesday.
Islanders left wing Emil Heineman scored the only goal of the shootout in the fourth round.
Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored the game-tying goal off a rebound with 12.1 seconds left. It was the second straight game the Knights forced overtime with a goal in the final minute of regulation.
Defenseman Noah Hanifin and left wing Mitch Marner scored, and goaltender Carter Hart made 23 saves.
The Knights (14-6-9) have earned a point in all three of Hart’s starts and extended their point streak to five games.
Islanders center Bo Horvat scored twice, including the go-ahead power play goal with 9:45 remaining to give New York a 4-3 lead.
The Knights led 2-0 in the first period before the Islanders scored three unanswered to take a 3-2 lead into the third.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev tied it 1:27 into the third.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
