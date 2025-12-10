Knights’ 4-game winning streak ends in shootout loss

The Golden Knights rallied to earn a point, but had their four-game winning streak end in a shootout loss to the New York Islanders in New York.

Knights look to stay hot as road trip continues against Rangers

Knights finding different ways to win during 4-game streak

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart spits during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

New York Islanders' Kyle MacLean (32) and Vegas Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak (6) reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

New York Islanders' Simon Holmstrom, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Calum Ritchie during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15) gestures after scoring against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Mitch Marner (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) watches the puck go through the net after a goal by Vegas Golden Knights' Mitch Marner (not pictured) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Bo Horvat (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) is called for a penalty for tripping Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Mitch Marner (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) watches the puck go through the net after a goal by Vegas Golden Knights' Mitch Marner (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

The Golden Knights rallied to earn a point, but had their four-game winning streak end in a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Tuesday.

Islanders left wing Emil Heineman scored the only goal of the shootout in the fourth round.

Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored the game-tying goal off a rebound with 12.1 seconds left. It was the second straight game the Knights forced overtime with a goal in the final minute of regulation.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin and left wing Mitch Marner scored, and goaltender Carter Hart made 23 saves.

The Knights (14-6-9) have earned a point in all three of Hart’s starts and extended their point streak to five games.

Islanders center Bo Horvat scored twice, including the go-ahead power play goal with 9:45 remaining to give New York a 4-3 lead.

The Knights led 2-0 in the first period before the Islanders scored three unanswered to take a 3-2 lead into the third.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev tied it 1:27 into the third.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.