Knights’ 4th-line forward shows he’s willing to fight for spot in lineup

Left wing Cole Reinhardt has been making the most of his opportunities on the Golden Knights’ fourth line, with two points in five games.

Utah Mammoth defenseman Ian Cole (28) gets a glove to the face from Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights hosted the Utah Mammoth in their third preaseason game Sept. 25.

The Knights’ opening-night roster was finalized for the most part. The team was evaluating players further down the depth chart.

That’s when Cole Reinhardt introduced himself.

The left wing got tangled up with Utah center Gabe Smith in the corner, then dropped his gloves. Smith got the better of Reinhardt for the first 25 seconds of the fight. Then Reinhardt got his second wind and dropped Smith with two right hands.

“That’s a guy trying to fight to survive to make the team,” right wing Keegan Kolesar said.

It’s safe to say Reinhardt made an impression. That earned him an opportunity with the Knights early this season. He’s responded with two points in five games.

“I’m a player that … I’m not saying I’m going to fight 30 times a year, but I’ll definitely mix it up and I’ll for sure be there for my teammates,” Reinhardt said.

Offensive upside

Reinhardt, 25, is the kind of fourth-line forward the Knights want.

He forechecks relentlessly. He battles along the walls. That’s why the Knights were willing to put him in the lineup. He’s played the last two games with center Brett Howden and Kolesar after center Colton Sissons suffered an undisclosed injury.

The Knights have a 6-5 edge in shots on goal with the trio on the ice, according to the website Natural Stat Trick.

“I think it just takes a little time to kind of get the timing,” Reinhardt said. “Once you play back to back games, you feel a lot better.”

Reinhardt, prior to signing a two-year deal with the Knights on July 1, had played only 18 NHL games with the Ottawa Senators.

He’s been a productive player in the American Hockey League. The 2020 sixth-round pick had 32 points in 45 games with the Belleville Senators last season.

Reinhardt has put those offensive skills on display with the Knights. His goal came in the team’s 6-5 win over the Bruins on Oct. 16, while his assist came in a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes on Oct. 28.

“I’m not gonna say I’m going to score 50 every year, but if you’re in the NHL, you have some sort of offensive ability,” Reinhardt said. “I think just getting comfortable with that and playing simple, letting it come to you instead of chasing it, that’s part of the game.”

Make the most of it

Kolesar said Reinhardt has done a solid job using his speed to create space for him and Howden. Coach Bruce Cassidy has been impressed with what he’s seen.

“(Reinhardt) waited his turn a little bit there,” Cassidy said. “When a guy goes out of the lineup, you’re always wondering how he’s going to respond. He came out, scored a goal. He responded well, worked hard, got his opportunity. They’ve probably been our most effective line.”

It remains to be seen how much longer Reinhardt’s opportunity will last. Sissons practiced Sunday in a no-contact jersey, but he likely won’t play in the Knights’ next game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

“Just try not to think about that aspect,” Reinhardt said. “You do what you can when you’re in the lineup and let the rest take care of it.”

Hanifin nearing return

Defenseman Noah Hanifin, who hasn’t played since the Knights’ first game Oct. 8 because of a lower-body injury, is on track to play Tuesday, Cassidy said.

Hanifin practiced Sunday with no restrictions.

The 28-year-old isn’t used to missing time. Hanifin missed six games combined the previous four seasons.

Cassidy said defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will stay in the lineup when Hanifin returns and defenseman Ben Hutton will be a healthy scratch.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

■ Who: Red Wings at Golden Knights

■ When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

■ Where: T-Mobile Arena

■ TV: KMCC-34

■ Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

■ Line: Off; total off