Golden Knights

Knights, Aces earn nominations for ESPN’s ESPY awards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2023 - 6:59 pm
 
The Golden Knights pose for a team photo after winning the Stanley Cup Final against the Florid ...
The Golden Knights pose for a team photo after winning the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces cheer with their new 2022 WNBA Championship trophy after winning Game 4 of a ...
The Las Vegas Aces cheer with their new 2022 WNBA Championship trophy after winning Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After winning championships in their respective sports, the Golden Knights and the Aces are nominated for ESPN’s 2023 ESPY awards.

The Aces are nominated for “Best Team” following their 2022 WNBA championship, along with the Knights, who were crowned Stanley Cup champions last week.

Aces All-Star A’ja Wilson is nominated for “Best WNBA Player” along with teammate Candace Parker. Wilson also grabbed a nomination for “Best Women’s Athlete.”

The Knights’ playoffs MVP and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Jonathan Marchessault, received a nomination for “Best NHL Player.”

Fans can vote for their favorite athletes at ESPN.com/ESPYS. The winners will be announced during the annual awards ceremony on July 15 beginning at 5 p.m.

