Knights acquire NHL’s top free agent in trade with Maple Leafs

The Golden Knights are at it again. They acquired the rights to this team’s top pending free agent in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) looks up at the crowd during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (16) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

The Golden Knights are acquiring Mitch Marner in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to multiple reports Monday.

Marner is set to be the top free agent in this year’s class. The deal gives the Knights an exclusive window to negotiate with the 28-year-old right wing before the market opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The trade also allows the team to offer Marner a contract extension of up to eight years. Marner can only sign a seven-year deal if he becomes a free agent.

Terms of the trade were not immediately available.

Marner, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is leaving the Maple Leafs after nine seasons with the organization. He is one of the NHL’s top two-way forwards, as he scored 741 points in 657 games with Toronto while earning Selke Trophy votes in each of the past seven years.

Marner, a native of Markham, Ontario, scored a career-high 102 points last season and has eclipsed the 90-point mark four different times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

