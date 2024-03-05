Knights acquire veteran forward from Capitals for 2 draft picks

The Golden Knights made a move a few days ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, acquiring a veteran forward from the Washington Capitals.

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Washington. The Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha, left, moves the puck against Detroit Red Wings left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha warms up before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Washington. The Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates after a goal against the Florida Panthers with center Michael Sgarbossa (23) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Washington Capitals' Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates with Aliaksei Protas after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights acquired left wing Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, giving the team a boost a few days ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Mantha, 29, has 20 goals and 34 points in 56 games for the Capitals this season. He is in the last year of his contract and has a $5.7 million salary cap hit, though Washington will retain half of his salary.

The Knights gave the Capitals a 2024 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick in the deal.

Mantha is a former first-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings and has 139 goals and 286 points in 476 career NHL games. He is no stranger to deadline moves. He was traded from Detroit to Washington in 2021, though he said recently this year would feel different because a move would uproot his family. That includes his pregnant wife Caitlyn and their young daughter Naomie.

“It’s a little different this year, I would say,” Mantha said last week. “My first trade, I wasn’t quite expecting anything of it. I obviously didn’t have a wife or daughter also at that time. I was with Caitlyn, don’t get me wrong, but it’s just a little different with a daughter in play and the unknown.”

The NHL’s trade deadline is Friday. It remains to be seen if the Knights have more moves up their sleeves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.