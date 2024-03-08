Knights add Sharks center in stunning move before NHL trade deadline

The Golden Knights made their third major move before Friday’s NHL trade deadline, acquiring a center from the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates a score during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. San Jose Sharks won 5-2. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrate after the Sharks scored a goal the third period of game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates after Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow scored the game winning goal in overtime of game seven of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) reaches for the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates to the puck during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Anaheim Ducks left wing Rickard Rakell, left, and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Jose's Tomas Hertl, right, and Berlin's Julian Melchiori, left, challenge for the puck during the NHL Global Series Challenge ice hockey match between Eisbaeren Berlin and San Jose Sharks in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) sends the puck up the ice while Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Golden Knights acquired San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl before the NHL’s trade deadline Friday in a surprising deal with their division rivals.

Hertl, 30, has 15 goals and 34 points in 48 games this season. He is currently on injured reserve after the Sharks announced Feb. 12 he would have surgery to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee. Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Hertl is expected to return in the regular season.

Hertl has 484 points in 712 career games, all with the Sharks, and is signed through the 2029-30 season. He memorably scored a short-handed goal during the second overtime in Game 6 of the 2019 Western Conference quarterfinals to hand the Knights a painful loss.

⚔️ TOMAS HERTL HAS BEEN KNIGHTED ⚔️ #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/A5T7K9mEDM — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 8, 2024

The Knights gave up their 2025 first-round pick and center prospect David Edstrom in the deal. They also received a 2025 and 2027 third-round pick from the Sharks. San Jose will retain approximately 17 percent of Hertl’s salary.

Edstrom, 19, was the Knights’ first-round pick in 2023. The team has now traded away six of the seven players they have taken in the first round in their history. The Knights also traded their 2018 and 2022 first-round picks before the draft. The only one the team has held on to is 2020 first-round pick Brendan Brisson.

Hertl is the Knights’ third major addition this week. The team acquired right wing Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.