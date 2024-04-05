Knights allow 6 goals in 3rd period of shocking loss to Coyotes

The Golden Knights began their final road trip of the season by losing a three-goal lead in the third period against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Arizona Coyotes left wing Michael Carcone (53) shoots as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) controls the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) andShea Theodore, middle, celebrate William Karlsson's goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) controls the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Jack McBain (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) shoots against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) falls onto Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

It’s been awhile since the Golden Knights had this kind of a meltdown.

They picked a bad time for one.

The Knights gave up six unanswered goals in the third period to turn a three-goal lead into a 7-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

It was a 4-1 lead for the Knights after two periods when they scored four straight goals of their own.

But the Coyotes (32-39-5) responded with three goals in a span of 1:07 to tie it 4-4. Arizona left wing Michael Carcone scored the tying goal at 9:26 of the third, then the go-ahead goal at 14:47.

Center William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and goalie Logan Thompson allowed six goals on 32 shots to end the Knights’ point streak at seven games.

It’s the most goals allowed in a period in franchise history, coming against one of the Western Conference’s worst teams.

It’s the first regulation loss for the Knights (42-26-8) since March 19 (5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning).

The Knights allowed 14 goals across that seven-game point streak. They gave up half of them in this loss.

They had to overcome a slow start to find their game in the second period. The Knights were held to a season-low three shots in the first period while the Coyotes had 14.

Thompson stopped all of them to keep the Knights in the game.

Center Jack Eichel tied it 1-1 at 7:39 of the second period. The goal came 1:22 after Coyotes center Alex Kerfoot opened the scoring.

Karlsson gave the Knights the lead at 11:08, then right wing Anthony Mantha made it 3-1 with his second straight game with a goal at 14:37.

Chandler Stephenson made it 4-1 with the center’s 16th goal of the season.

Everything unraveled after that.

Thompson, named the league’s second star of the week after leading the Knights to three wins last week, allowed nine goals in his previous seven appearances. It’s the most he’s given up since allowing seven goals March 2 in Buffalo.

The Knights were 20 minutes away from earning needed cushion in the playoff race.

Their lead on the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division stays at one point. Both teams have six games remaining.

The Edmonton Oilers increased their lead on second place to five points after a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Edmonton clinched a playoff spot with the win.

The Knights wouldn’t have clinched had they won, but it’s a squandered opportunity that would’ve put them closer to doing so.

Instead, it goes down as one of the worst collapses in team history.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Pietrangelo out

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was a late scratch due to an illness he’s battled the past two weeks.

Pietrangelo took part in morning skate but left early. Zach Whitecloud replaced him in the lineup and skated with Alec Martinez.

Pietrangelo missed six games with an illness before returning March 30 at Minnesota, then played Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

2. Brisson makes impact

Left wing Brendan Brisson got on the score sheet in his first game as a call-up.

Brisson recorded an assist on Karlsson’s goal to give him eight points (two goals, six assists) in his first season of games at the NHL level.

The 2020 first-round pick replaced center Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) on the fourth line. Roy is not expected to miss extended time.

3. Challenge overturns goal

The Knights seemed to find momentum after the Coyotes rallied.

Martinez scored at the tail end of a power play at 11:48 of the third period to give the Knights a 5-4 lead.

The Coyotes challenged for offsides, and Mantha was across the blue line before the puck crossed, taking the goal off the board.

Carcone gave the Coyotes the lead for good 2:59 later.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.