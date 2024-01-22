Knights allow hat trick in overtime to lose another road game

The Golden Knights lost their seventh straight road game after New Jersey Devils left wing Tyler Toffoli completed a hat trick in overtime.

New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) skates against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Tyler Toffoli scored his third goal in overtime to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 6-5 win over the Golden Knights at Prudential Center on Monday night in Newark, New Jersey.

The Knights (27-14-6) have lost seven straight road games. Left wing Curtis Lazar scored twice for the Devils (24-18-3).

Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault had two goals to extend his scoring streak to four games and added an assist. Center Nicolas Roy had a goal and two assists.

