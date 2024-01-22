Knights allow hat trick in overtime to lose another road game
The Golden Knights lost their seventh straight road game after New Jersey Devils left wing Tyler Toffoli completed a hat trick in overtime.
Tyler Toffoli scored his third goal in overtime to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 6-5 win over the Golden Knights at Prudential Center on Monday night in Newark, New Jersey.
The Knights (27-14-6) have lost seven straight road games. Left wing Curtis Lazar scored twice for the Devils (24-18-3).
Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault had two goals to extend his scoring streak to four games and added an assist. Center Nicolas Roy had a goal and two assists.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.