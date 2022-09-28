Knights announce plans for anniversary of Oct. 1 mass shooting

The Golden Knights are going to honor Las Vegas Valley first responders and victims on the fifth anniversary of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in which 60 people died.

Former Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland signs autograph to Clark County firefighter Spencer Gudler at Station 22 as he visits first responders throughout Las Vegas, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Knights-themed Las Vegas police cruiser featuring the team logo and slogan “Vegas Born” will be unveiled at City National Arena at 7:50 a.m. Saturday, followed by a blood drive outside the arena from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The blood drive will include visits from Knights players, former player Deryk Engelland and team mascot Chance. Those interested in donating blood need to make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and enter sponsor code: VGK.

Other members of the franchise will be making stops at police stations, firehouses and other locations to visit with others impacted by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

