91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Golden Knights

Knights announce plans for anniversary of Oct. 1 mass shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2022 - 12:37 pm
 
Updated September 28, 2022 - 12:59 pm
Former Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland signs autograph to Clark County firefigh ...
Former Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland signs autograph to Clark County firefighter Spencer Gudler at Station 22 as he visits first responders throughout Las Vegas, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Golden Knights are going to honor Las Vegas Valley first responders and victims on the fifth anniversary of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in which 60 people died and hundreds were injured.

A Knights-themed Las Vegas police cruiser featuring the team logo and slogan “Vegas Born” will be unveiled at City National Arena at 7:50 a.m. Saturday, followed by a blood drive outside the arena from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The blood drive will include visits from Knights players, former player Deryk Engelland and team mascot Chance. Those interested in donating blood need to make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and enter sponsor code: VGK.

Other members of the franchise will be making stops at police stations, firehouses and other locations to visit with others impacted by the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says man convicted in Luxor bombing escaped this weekend
Sisolak says man convicted in Luxor bombing escaped this weekend
2
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
3
Woman fatally shot after confrontation about ride to school, police say
Woman fatally shot after confrontation about ride to school, police say
4
Fatal shootout leads to traffic delays on I-15 in California
Fatal shootout leads to traffic delays on I-15 in California
5
Woman’s boyfriend, brother and father accused in killing of suspected robber
Woman’s boyfriend, brother and father accused in killing of suspected robber
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter (43) shoots the puck during training camp at City National A ...
Young Golden Knights trio push for rosters spots
By / RJ

Golden Knights forwards Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg and Paul Cotter will get plenty of playing time in preseason games to see if they are ready to open the season in the NHL.