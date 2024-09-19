What’s next for Lehner? Knights assessing ‘next steps’ after goalie no-shows

“There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation that the NHL, the NHLPA and the club are currently working through,” Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said Wednesday.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) circles the net in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Robin Lehner will not report to the Golden Knights this season after the goaltender reportedly missed a mandatory preseason physical exam, which could lead to his contract being terminated.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Lehner, who has not played with the Knights since April 2022 because of shoulder and hip surgeries, is still considered unfit to play.

Daily Faceoff reported Wednesday that Lehner did not show up for the exam to confirm he could be placed on long-term injured reserve this season.

McCrimmon said the Knights have been in contact with the NHL and the NHL Players Association to discuss the issue. He declined further comment.

“There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation that the NHL, the NHLPA and the club are currently working through,” McCrimmon said. “Collectively, we are assessing our next steps and when we have more to say, we will.”

The NHL and the NHLPA declined to comment on Lehner’s situation. Lehner’s agent did not return a request for comment.

Players, even those who have been on LTIR for multiple years, are required to take a physical before each season begins, according to the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHLPA. That ensures players and clubs are not taking advantage of the rules, which allow teams to exceed the salary cap by the injured player’s cap hit.

Lehner was paid his salary the previous two seasons while on LTIR because NHL player contracts are guaranteed for injury.

He would not be paid the $4.4 million salary he’s owed this year if his contract is terminated because he failed to show up for his physical. His $5 million cap hit would also come off the Knights’ books.

Lehner, 33, joined the Knights in February 2020 after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks prior to that year’s trade deadline. He signed a five-year, $25 million extension with the Knights that October.

Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury teamed up to win the Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowing during the 2021 season and helped their team reach the NHL semifinals.

Fleury was traded to Chicago that offseason, clearing the way for Lehner to become the Knights’ clear No. 1 starter.

Lehner last played April 20, 2022. He started against the Washington Capitals and was pulled after the first period in favor of rookie Logan Thompson.

Lehner did not dress for the Knights’ final three regular-season games that season. He underwent shoulder surgery in May 2022, then hip surgery that August. He was 39-21-4 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.61 goals-against average in 66 appearances with the Knights.

Lehner and his wife, Donya, are currently in a two-year-long Chapter 7 bankruptcy case in which they owe creditors more than $27 million. The two agreed to a stipulation with one of their creditors, RMSPC Funding LLC, in July, according to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Las Vegas.

The stipulation stated that RMSPC will seek to garnish payment from multiple sources of income, including Lehner’s contract with the Knights this upcoming season.

RMSPC will limit its garnishing to 25 percent of Lehner’s NHL check, according to records.

