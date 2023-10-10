Knights’ banner-raising night features familar, yet dangerous, foe

The Golden Knights will raise their Stanley Cup championship banner at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday before opening their season against the Seattle Kraken.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) reacts after his shot on goal was unsuccessful during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights added a third Pacific Division and a second Western Conference champions banner to the T-Mobile Arena rafters while the team was away for the summer.

They left room for one more.

The space next to the team’s “Vegas Strong” banner honoring the victims of Oct. 1 will be filled Tuesday when the Knights raise another commemorating their 2023 Stanley Cup championship in a pregame ceremony. After that, the club will get back to work.

The Knights open the season at 7:30 p.m. against the Seattle Kraken, their fellow expansion outfit coming off an impressive sophomore campaign. The marquee matchup — part of an ESPN opening-night tripleheader — is the latest high-profile meeting between the two sides.

It’s also not going to be the last.

“They played us tough a few times last year and we’re going to need to be ready to play,” center Jack Eichel said. “Obviously, with the banner-raising and everything that goes with that, it’s going to be an emotional night. After all that happens, we’re going to need to dial it in and get to our game.”

The NHL has made no secret of its desire to build a rivalry between the Knights and Kraken.

The two teams entered the league with similar roster rules in 2017 and 2021, respectively. Comparisons were inevitable. To perhaps further drive that point home, the NHL pitted the two against each other in Seattle’s first-ever game to kick off the 2021-22 season.

Tuesday will mark the clubs’ second opener against each other in three years. And while they didn’t start last season against each other, they did finish with a home-and-home. The Knights won both games to clinch the Pacific Division crown and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The NHL’s 31st and 32nd teams will be showcased against each other later this year as well. They’re playing in the largest event of the regular season, the Winter Classic, on New Year’s Day at the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park.

“We expect a tough game,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They’re a good team, top-to-bottom. I think last year, as a fairly new team, they might have snuck up on some teams. Not us. We know how good they are.”

One thing that ratchets up the intensity level of the contests even higher is if Seattle starts to punch back.

It’s been mostly a big brother-little brother affair so far, with the Knights winning seven of the eight all-time meetings. That could change if the Kraken continue their upward trajectory.

Their first season was a disappointment. Instead of making the Stanley Cup Final like the Knights, Seattle finished with the third-worst record in the NHL.

Things took a turn for the better in year two. The Kraken made the playoffs, knocked out defending champion Colorado in the first round and took Dallas to a Game 7 in the second. Seattle was one win away from facing the Knights in the Western Conference Final.

“I think they were pretty tough to play last year,” center William Karlsson said. “Obviously, they did some damage in the playoffs, almost beating Dallas. They’re a good team and we’ve got to be prepared.”

The Kraken found success through depth, hard work on the forecheck and strong play off the rush.

It was a simple formula that should test the Knights at five-on-five right away. It’ll also be an opponent that tests their focus, because they won’t be able to relax once they see that banner hanging in their home barn.

The Knights are excited to celebrate last season’s success with their fans. And they know they’ve got to be prepared against a team like Seattle so those memories don’t get spoiled against a dangerous foe.

“I think they proved when they play their game, they’re a good team,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “It’s going to be a tough matchup to start. Obviously, one we’re going to embrace.”

