Knights beat Blues in overtime after goaltender’s heroic save

The Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues in overtime after an incredible save from goaltender Logan Thompson.

William Carrier’s return felt throughout Knights’ lineup at key time

3 takeaways: Knights cruise to win, but lose Hill to injury

New Knight proving to be valuable addition: ‘He’s been awesome’

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) deflects a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) as Blues' Justin Faulk watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) reaches for a puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Nick Leddy (4) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) reaches for a puck as St. Louis Blues Nick Leddy (4) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ben Hutton, right, is checked into the boards by St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) is unable to score past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) and St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours (63) watch the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) reaches for a puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Nick Leddy (4) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours (63) passes as Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) collides with St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk, right, as Blues' Kevin Hayes (12) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) falls as St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) reaches for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) falls as St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) and Colton Parayko defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Kevin Hayes (12) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev (49) passes as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates after scoring as teammate Ben Hutton watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, March 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jonathan Marchessault scored 49 seconds into overtime and the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 2-1 at Enterprise Center on Monday.

The goal was Marchessault’s 39th of the season. He scored 19 seconds after goaltender Logan Thompson stopped Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich on a penalty shot.

Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for the Knights (39-25-7), who have won three straight games for the first time since Jan. 15-20.

Thompson made 30 saves for his third consecutive victory.

The victory pushes the Knights’ lead in the Western Conference wild-card race to five points over the Blues.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.