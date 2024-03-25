Knights beat Blues in overtime after goaltender’s heroic save
The Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues in overtime after an incredible save from goaltender Logan Thompson.
Jonathan Marchessault scored 49 seconds into overtime and the Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 2-1 at Enterprise Center on Monday.
The goal was Marchessault’s 39th of the season. He scored 19 seconds after goaltender Logan Thompson stopped Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich on a penalty shot.
Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for the Knights (39-25-7), who have won three straight games for the first time since Jan. 15-20.
Thompson made 30 saves for his third consecutive victory.
The victory pushes the Knights’ lead in the Western Conference wild-card race to five points over the Blues.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
