Knights beat Flames in overtime, maintain Pacific lead

The Golden Knights defeated the Flames in overtime Saturday in Calgary, Alberta, to stay three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division.

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev, left, checks Calgary Flames' Martin Pospisil, centre, and Connor Zary during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tanner Pearson, right, checks Calgary Flames' Brayden Pachal during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, centre, is checked by Calgary Flames' Martin Pospisil, right, as Jake Bean grabs the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brandon Saad, right, and Calgary Flames' Joel Hanley race for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, right, checks Calgary Flames' Kevin Rooney during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev, right, is checked by Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brandon Saad, right, has his shot blocked by Calgary Flames' goalie Dustin Wolf during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone, right, is tripped by Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Akira Schmid, right, looks on as Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri tires to deflect the puck into the net during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf loses track of the puck during first period NHL hockey action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Akira Schmid, right, grabs the puck as Calgary Flames' Martin Pospisil, centre, is checked by Alex Pietrangelo during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Right wing Reilly Smith scored twice, including the game-winner with 28 seconds remaining in overtime, as the Golden Knights defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and goaltender Akira Schmid made 21 saves in his first start with the Knights, who avoided a third consecutive loss.

Smith’s game-winner deflected off Calgary defenseman Mackenzie Weegar from below the goal line and off goaltender Dustin Wolf’s back.

The win allowed the Knights (46-22-8) to maintain a three-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division after the Kings defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 earlier Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Canucks

Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)