Knights beat Flames in overtime, maintain Pacific lead
The Golden Knights defeated the Flames in overtime Saturday in Calgary, Alberta, to stay three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division.
Right wing Reilly Smith scored twice, including the game-winner with 28 seconds remaining in overtime, as the Golden Knights defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.
Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and goaltender Akira Schmid made 21 saves in his first start with the Knights, who avoided a third consecutive loss.
Smith’s game-winner deflected off Calgary defenseman Mackenzie Weegar from below the goal line and off goaltender Dustin Wolf’s back.
The win allowed the Knights (46-22-8) to maintain a three-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division after the Kings defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 earlier Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Up next
Who: Golden Knights at Canucks
Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia
When: 7 p.m. Sunday
TV: KMCC-34
Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)