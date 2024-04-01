Knights’ blockbuster addition skates with team for 1st time

One of the Golden Knights’ trade-deadline additions is getting closer to making his debut after practicing with the team Monday.

Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl practiced with the team Monday in a no-contact jersey.

It was Hertl’s first skate with the Knights since being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 8. The 30-year-old had left knee surgery Feb. 12 and is expected to make his debut before the end of the regular season.

“It’s important for him to get around his teammates in that type of environment,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I think it’s great for him (to) start interacting, see what it looks like, how we practice.”

Cassidy said Hertl, who can play center or wing, could start at wing for the Knights.

Centers have more defensive responsibility in the team’s system. The Knights also have strong center depth. Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden can all play down the middle for the team.

“We know what (Hertl’s) game is,” Cassidy said. “He’s been in the league a long time, but how does it complement the centericemen he’s playing with is the first thing we’re going to get to the bottom of.”

Thompson earns award

Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was named the NHL’s second star of the week Monday.

Thompson, 27, posted a .971 save percentage in wins against St. Louis, Winnipeg and Minnesota last week. He allowed three goals in the three games.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was given the first star and New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere earned the third.

“It’s an honor,” Thompson said. “It just show how good we’ve been playing as a team.”

Thompson was a key reason why the Knights earned seven of a possible eight points on an important four-game road trip. The results all but secured their spot in the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Thompson came up huge the first game in St. Louis, stopping a penalty shot from Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich 30 seconds into overtime March 25. Right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored the winning goal 19 seconds later.

The Knights’ net should continue to be Thompson’s down the stretch.

Cassidy did not have an update on goaltender Adin Hill, who left in the third period of the team’s 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 23 with an undisclosed injury.

Hill did not travel with the Knights for their road trip and did not practice with the team Monday.

