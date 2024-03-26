Knights blow 3rd-period lead, fall to Predators in OT
The Golden Knights built a lead but couldn’t beat the streaking Nashville Predators, who have now earned a point in a franchise-record 18 straight games.
The Golden Knights squandered a three-goal lead in the third period and lost 5-4 in overtime to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
The Predators’ rally ensured they extended their franchise-record point streak to 18 games (16-0-2). Defenseman and captain Roman Josi scored the winning goal 50 seconds into overtime.
Center William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and right wing Anthony Mantha had two assists for the Knights (39-25-8), who played their second straight overtime game after winning 2-1 in St. Louis on Monday.
Goalie Jiri Patera made 30 saves.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.