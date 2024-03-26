Knights blow 3rd-period lead, fall to Predators in OT

The Golden Knights built a lead but couldn’t beat the streaking Nashville Predators, who have now earned a point in a franchise-record 18 straight games.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) skates the puck past Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) lets a shot on goal by the Nashville Predators score during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Nashville Predators center Mark Jankowski (17) celebrates his goal with defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) shoots the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) passes the puck past Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Nashville Predators left wing Jason Zucker (16) shoots the puck past Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) skates the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) deflects a shot on goal by Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Nashville Predators left wing Jason Zucker (16) warms up for the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) warms up for the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot on goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) skates the puck past Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) is congratulated by center Chandler Stephenson (20) after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) passes the puck past Nashville Predators center Gustav Nyquist (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) tries to get the past Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) is congratulated by center Jack Eichel (9) after a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) chases the puck past Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) and defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) deflects a shot on goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) shoots the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) and Nashville Predators defenseman Marc Del Gaizo (7) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) deflects a shot on goal by Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Golden Knights squandered a three-goal lead in the third period and lost 5-4 in overtime to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

The Predators’ rally ensured they extended their franchise-record point streak to 18 games (16-0-2). Defenseman and captain Roman Josi scored the winning goal 50 seconds into overtime.

Center William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and right wing Anthony Mantha had two assists for the Knights (39-25-8), who played their second straight overtime game after winning 2-1 in St. Louis on Monday.

Goalie Jiri Patera made 30 saves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

