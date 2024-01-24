Knights bounce back against Islanders in goaltender’s return

The Golden Knights defeated the New York Islanders on the road on Tuesday thanks to the return of one of their goaltenders.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill protects the net during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) pauses as the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Nicolas Roy during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Sheldon Rempal and Nicolas Roy scored 1:49 apart in the second period to lift the Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 41 saves in his return for the Knights. He started and finished a game for the first time since Nov. 27 because of a lower-body injury.

Rempal’s power-play goal was his first NHL point.

Roy added an assist and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo had two assists for the Knights (28-14-6).

Left wing Ivan Barbashev put the Knights ahead with a goal in the first period before center Brock Nelson tied it early in the second for the Islanders (20-16-11). New York got within a goal on a short-handed tally by center Jean-Gabriel Pageau with 10:34 remaining.

