Knights bounce back to defeat Wild, former goaltender Fleury
The Golden Knights got goals from four players to defeat the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Left wing Brett Howden, center Chandler Stephenson and defensemen Ben Hutton and Zach Whitecloud scored, and the Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
The Knights scored three times on their first 10 shots against former goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who dropped to 1-2 against his old team. Right wing Matt Boldy scored for the Wild.
The win kept the Knights atop the Pacific Division and Western Conference standings with six games remaining in the regular season. The loss prevented Minnesota from clinching a playoff berth.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
