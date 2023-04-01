Knights bounce back to defeat Wild, former goaltender Fleury

The Golden Knights got goals from four players to defeat the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate after a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrates with the defenseman Ben Hutton (17) and the bench after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and left wing Matt Boldy (12) reacts after a goal by Boldy against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) looks on as he scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) defends against Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) reacts after being hit with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden reacts after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) chases the puck against Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) reaches for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden reacts after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) reacts after a penalty was assessed against him during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Left wing Brett Howden, center Chandler Stephenson and defensemen Ben Hutton and Zach Whitecloud scored, and the Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

The Knights scored three times on their first 10 shots against former goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who dropped to 1-2 against his old team. Right wing Matt Boldy scored for the Wild.

The win kept the Knights atop the Pacific Division and Western Conference standings with six games remaining in the regular season. The loss prevented Minnesota from clinching a playoff berth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

