Knights bounce back with comeback win over the Blues

Two nights after suffering an overtime home loss to the Blues, the Golden Knights scored four times in the second period to rally for a win in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Blues hold a pregame moment of silence for the victims of the shooting at UNLV before playing the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (Vegas Golden Knights)

The Golden Knights scored four times in the second period to rally from an early deficit and defeat the Blues 6-3 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, scoring in his fourth consecutive game, and former Blues forward Ivan Barbashev added two assists in the victory for the Knights (17-5-5).

St. Louis (13-11-1) scored three times in a 7:57 stretch after surrendering an early goal to Zach Whitecloud and had a 3-1 lead at the first intermission.

After Eichel cut the deficit in half midway through the second period, Jonathan Marchessault and Keegan Kolesar scored 27 seconds apart to put the Knights back in front. For Marchessault, it was his 200th career goal, and Kolesar also added an assist.

Michael Amadio scored on the power play with 18 seconds remaining in the second period to give the Knights an insurance goal.

Two nights after a brilliant performance in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Jordan Binnington was frustrated after allowing four pucks to get by him in the second and expressed displeasure to the officials between periods. It equalled the most goals he has allowed in a game this season for the Blues.

William Karlsson added an empty-net goal. Karlsson, Marchessault and Eichel are all tied for the team lead with 12 goals.

