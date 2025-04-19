Knights’ breakout star ready to shine in playoffs: ‘So far, so good’

Pavel Dorofeyev, who led the Golden Knights with 35 goals this season, hopes to keep up his incredible scoring pace when the playoffs begin Sunday.

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) fight for the puck during the third period on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Knights beat the Bruins with a final score of 5-1. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his hat trick during the third period on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Knights beat the Bruins with a final score of 5-1. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and Florida Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis (26) chase down the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates against the Bruins during the third period on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Knights beat the Bruins with a final score of 5-1. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pavel Dorofeyev is like every young player when English isn’t their first language.

There’s a shyness. Some concerns about saying the wrong thing.

Luckily for the Russia native, his play on the ice speaks louder than his words. The 24-year-old right wing became a breakout star for the Golden Knights this season, leading the team with 35 goals in 82 games.

Only Original Misfits William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault have ever scored more for the Knights in a single campaign.

“So far, so good,” Dorofeyev said when asked to assess his season. “Just trying to push myself to be better every single game, every single night. Everybody has their job to do. Mine is to help the team win games and trying to do my best.”

Promising skills

Dorofeyev’s talent has been evident since his first development camp with the Knights.

His stick handling was crafty. His shot came off like a rocket. All the offensive tools were there to be successful.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has since helped Dorofeyev round out his game to become an impact player in the NHL. He’s steadily improved his defense and physicality, which has earned him more ice time.

“Those things are very important in my eyes because sometimes, in the games, not always will things go your way, so you got to find a way to help the team,” Dorofeyev said. “If you couldn’t get the shot on net or score a goal, you have to find a way to help the team win games.”

Dorofeyev showed flashes last season when he had 24 points in 47 games. But the Knights believed he could take another step this summer and proved it by signing him to a two-year, $3.67 million extension July 1.

The deal has looked like a masterstroke since.

“It’s been starting since the summer,” Dorofeyev said. “I’ve been working hard on all those details to come together on the ice. Me, personally, it was to be consistent. No matter what, be better every single night. Hopefully I’m going (in) the right direction.”

Playoff ready

Dorofeyev now heads into the playoffs looking to make an impact in the Knights’ first-round series against the Minnesota Wild.

He learned last year how difficult postseason hockey can be.

Dorofeyev made his playoff debut in Game 5 of the Knights’ first-round series against the Dallas Stars on May 1. It didn’t last long. He played just nine shifts totaling 7:11.

“Everybody tries to take away space (in the playoffs),” Dorofeyev said. “Sometimes you don’t have much time to make plays. You have to be ready to expect the team will pressure you harder. You have to be able to handle these types of games.”

Dorofeyev also fell victim to a bit of a numbers game with the Knights.

The team had a lot of forward options at its disposal but not enough lineup spots to go around. Cassidy was also experimenting with line combinations to find the best fits for everyone.

That isn’t the case this year. Dorofeyev has more than earned his spot and should get plenty of opportunities to show he can keep scoring in the playoffs.

“He’ll go right in and live it,” Cassidy said. “That’s what you have to do. That’s part of the process of becoming a better NHL player and a playoff-type player.”

Dynamic duo

Cassidy said sitting Dorofeyev in the postseason last year had a lot to do with getting center Tomas Hertl up to speed as he recovered from knee surgery.

This time around, the two enter Game 1 as linemates and the Knights’ two leading goal scorers. Hertl was second to Dorofeyev with 32 goals this season.

“It’s been a long process for us,” Dorofeyev said. “At the start, we didn’t have much points or goals, but we started building that chemistry with each other and helped ourselves out there on the ice. It (was) just a process that needed a little more time. I think we right now are moving in the right direction.”

Hertl said Dorofeyev, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, is a perfect complement to him as a willing shooter. The two have formed a potent line with left wing Brandon Saad, who signed a one-year deal with the Knights on Jan. 30.

“(Dorofeyev is a) smaller size than a lot of guys here, but he’s really strong on the puck. He can hold the puck using his body and make moves,” Hertl said. “We’ve had a great combination from the half year that we’ve been together. Every night we have the chance to score and help the team out.”

Comfortable surroundings

One thing that’s helped Dorofeyev’s growth is having teammates he can speak comfortably around.

He called fellow Russians Ivan Barbashev and Ilya Samsonov “big brothers for me” on the Knights. The trio is always together, especially on the road.

“Sometimes it’s just good to have somebody that speaks my language,” Dorofeyev said. “Those little details and little things help a lot.”

Dorofeyev said he continues to push himself to improve his English because “it’s important here. You’ve got to understand what the guys are saying, what the coaches are saying.”

He’s already proved to be a fast learner on the ice. The Knights hope that shows when Game 1 of the playoffs begins Sunday.

“He’s separated himself from day one from guys here,” Cassidy said. “He’s excelled against everybody in terms of being able to play the same game every night and hopefully that translates into April, May and June.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.