Knights can’t hold 3rd-period lead, fall to Rangers to open road trip

FILE - Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) plays during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Defenseman K’Andre Miller scored the go-ahead goal with 8:27 remaining, and the Golden Knights opened a four-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Center Jack Eichel had both goals for the Knights (31-16-6), who led 2-1 entering the third period before they gave up three unanswered goals.

It was the third straight loss for the Knights as they missed an opportunity to take over sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.

Center Mika Zibanejad scored on a Rangers power play 5:02 into the third period to tie the score at 2. Right wing Artemi Panarin added a power-play goal with 1:41 left for New York.

Left wing Alexis Lafreniere scored in the second period for New York, which ended a three-game losing skid. The Rangers were 1-20-1 when trailing after two periods before rallying Sunday.

Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick, who played with the Knights during their run to the Stanley Cup in 2023, made 34 saves to record his 400th career victory. He is the first American-born goalie to reach that milestone.

