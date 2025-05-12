Knights preview: Captain game-time decision for Game 4 against Oilers

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is a game-time decision for Monday’s Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers after suffering an upper-body injury Saturday.

rGolden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches as a puck is blocked by Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) during the third period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

EDMONTON, Alberta — Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is a game-time decision for Game 4 of his team’s second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Stone, 32, suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of Saturday’s Game 3 when his arm collided with Oilers right wing Corey Perry’s leg. Stone didn’t play the final two periods. He participated in the Knights morning skate Monday.

Stone has eight points in nine games this postseason.

“He was out there this morning, but we’ll see how he reacts to it,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb did not participate in Monday’s morning skate, but is expected to play in Game 4. McNabb played Saturday in Game 3 after suffering an upper-body injury in Game 2.

He said Sunday he would be good to go for Game 4.

The Knights will still make one change on their blue line. Noah Hanifin will skate with Alex Pietrangelo for the first time this series, while Nic Hague and Zach Whitecloud will reunite on the third pair.

Left wing Brandon Saad did not participate in the Knights morning skate and remains day to day with an undisclosed ailment.

Edmonton appears to be making several changes after their 4-3 loss in Game 3. The most notable one is splitting up stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

McDavid skated with Perry and left wing Zach Hyman on Monday morning, while Draisaitl was with left wing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and right wing Mattias Janmark.

“We’ll try to find that matchup if we can without disrupting our whole rhythm of the game,” Cassidy said. “That’s what we’ll always try to do.”

The Oilers will start goaltender Stuart Skinner for the second straight game in place of Calvin Pickard, who is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Skinner allowed four goals on 24 shots Saturday in his first start since April 23. He’s 0-3 with a 5.36 goals-against average and an .817 save percentage this postseason.

“The more you get into a series, the more you learn about their lines and tendencies and things like that,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “There’s no secret. We know each other pretty well and understand what each team is trying to do while making adjustments.”

Projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

