104°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights captain helps out local charity through popular show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 4:00 pm
 
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone and “The Pat McAfee Show” partnered Tuesday for an announcement that made one local charity ecstatic.

McAfee, a former NFL punter and host of the popular streaming show, said during the Knights’ run to a Stanley Cup championship he’d donate $250,000 to a charity of Stone’s choice if the team won it all.

Stone, a regular guest during the playoffs, hopped back on the program Tuesday to announce he’d like the money to go to the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based organization that researches and treats childhood cancer and other diseases.

Knights players and staff have lent a helping hand to the organization before, visiting patients and giving out gifts during the holidays. Stone and his wife, Hayley, even asked their wedding guests to consider donating to the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation in lieu of a gift.

“We’ve done a lot of stuff with them,” Stone said. “It’s a special place, not only for me but for my teammates, our spouses and the organization.”

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation CEO and founder Annette Logan-Parker said the organization was “absolutely thrilled” to learn about the donation. The charity will decide how the money gets spent, and is still thinking through options. It could boost its care and research efforts, or go into its “Charity Care Program” that helps uninsured or underinsured children get treatment.

“You don’t see $250,000 surprise contributions often so we’re just grinning from ear to ear,” Logan-Parker said. “We’re so excited. We can’t wait to tell the kids in the clinic where it came from. They love the Vegas Golden Knights.”

McAfee may not also be done opening his wallet.

He told Stone he was willing to raise the stakes with the Knights attempting to be the third team in the NHL’s salary-cap era to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. He said if the team wins a second consecutive championship, he’ll donate $500,000 to charity next year.

“This is a good thing,” McAfee said. “I’m very thankful you guys won the Stanley Cup and we’re getting to do this.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
2
Homeowner, grandkids held at gunpoint during burglary spree, police say
Homeowner, grandkids held at gunpoint during burglary spree, police say
3
Man arrested after boat crash that killed 2 at Lake Mead
Man arrested after boat crash that killed 2 at Lake Mead
4
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
5
CARTOONS: Alexander Graham Bell can’t believe what phones are used for these days
CARTOONS: Alexander Graham Bell can’t believe what phones are used for these days
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
A’s, Knights make donations to Henderson Little League team
A’s, Knights make donations to Henderson Little League team
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
Sportsbooks’ $6.6M loss on Golden Knights shatters state record
Sportsbooks’ $6.6M loss on Golden Knights shatters state record
Raiders, Knights would be happy to share city with A’s
Raiders, Knights would be happy to share city with A’s
Original Golden Knights: Where are they now?
Original Golden Knights: Where are they now?