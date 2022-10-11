Knights captain lifts team to season-opening win against Kings
The Golden Knights won their first game of the season for the fifth time in six years, thanks to a massive play from captain Mark Stone.
LOS ANGELES — Golden Knights captain Mark Stone scored a game-winning goal with 24 seconds remaining to give his team a 4-3 win in their season opener at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.
Stone roofed a pass from center Chandler Stephenson into the top corner. Left wing Jonathan Marchessault, center Jack Eichel and center William Karlsson scored the Knights’ other goals.
Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson got the win after winning a preseason competition with goaltender Adin Hill.
