Knights captain lifts team to season-opening win against Kings

The Golden Knights won their first game of the season for the fifth time in six years, thanks to a massive play from captain Mark Stone.

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone, right, looks to shoot as he is defended by Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar moves the puck past Los Angeles Kings' Blake Lizotte during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel, right, vies for the puck against Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel, right, shoots under pressure from Los Angeles Kings' Phillip Danault, foreground, and Viktor Arvidsson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, right, is pressured by Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES — Golden Knights captain Mark Stone scored a game-winning goal with 24 seconds remaining to give his team a 4-3 win in their season opener at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Stone roofed a pass from center Chandler Stephenson into the top corner. Left wing Jonathan Marchessault, center Jack Eichel and center William Karlsson scored the Knights’ other goals.

Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson got the win after winning a preseason competition with goaltender Adin Hill.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.