Knights captain meet and greet scheduled for Sunday

The Vegas Golden Knights captain will be appearing at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Sunday.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Come out and celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup victory with the captain this weekend.

In an Instagram story posted Saturday, Mark Stone announced he will be appearing at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson on Sunday.

“Swing through for a meet & greet and celebrate the Championship!” the post read.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.