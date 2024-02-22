Knights captain out ‘a while’ with upper-body injury

The Golden Knights will be without captain Mark Stone for a stretch, starting with a 7 p.m. game Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will miss time with an upper-body injury suffered during Tuesday night’s game against Nashville, according to multiple sources.

The issue is not related to Stone’s previous back injuries.

Stone will not play in the Knights next game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. He is considered week to week with his injury.

Stone appeared to get shaken up after a collision with Predators forward Yakov Trenin late in the second period Tuesday.

Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Stone is “going to be out of our lineup for a while” Wednesday on an appearance on “The Sick Podcast — The Eye Test.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

