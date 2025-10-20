77°F
Golden Knights

Knights captain out indefinitely with wrist injury

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone, right, is tripped by Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri du ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone, right, is tripped by Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2025 - 12:21 pm
 

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is week to week with a wrist injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday.

Stone suffered the injury in the third period of the Knights’ 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Brandon Saad will move to the top line in Stone’s place. Ivan Barbashev will switch to right wing.

“Unfortunate loss for us,” Cassidy said.

Stone has 13 points this season, two behind center Jack Eichel for the NHL lead.

Eight of those points have come on the power play, which is second in the league entering Monday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Right wing Mitch Marner will take Stone’s goal line spot on the power play. Defenseman Shea Theodore will move back to the top unit.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

