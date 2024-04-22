81°F
Golden Knights

Knights captain returns, provides boost in Game 1 win over Dallas

Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15) celebrates with Mark Stone (61), Tomas Hertl, front rig ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15) celebrates with Mark Stone (61), Tomas Hertl, front right, and Jack Eichel, left, after Stone scored in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) controls the puck on an attack just before shooting and ...
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) controls the puck on an attack just before shooting and scoring as Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) looks on in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) shoots and scores as Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Sto ...
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) shoots and scores as Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) looks on in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the bench after scoring in the ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the bench after scoring in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson reaches out to glove a shot from the Dallas Star ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson reaches out to glove a shot from the Dallas Stars in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with the bench after scoring against th ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Tho ...
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates after his goal in front of Vegas Golden ...
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates after his goal in front of Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) reaches out for the puck while under pressure from Vegas ...
Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) reaches out for the puck while under pressure from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) takes control of the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knigh ...
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) takes control of the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrate after ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrate after Hertl's goal in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Dallas Stars center Logan Stankoven (11 ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Dallas Stars center Logan Stankoven (11) compete for control of the puck in the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots during an attack in the secon ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots during an attack in the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrate after ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrate after Hertl's goal in the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) shoots against the Dallas Stars in the secon ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) shoots against the Dallas Stars in the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) looks to take control of the puck in front of Vegas Golden ...
Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) looks to take control of the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights' Anthony Mantha (39) and William Karlsson (71) in the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) flips the puck forward over the stick of Dallas St ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) flips the puck forward over the stick of Dallas Stars' Matt Duchene (95) in the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2024 - 11:44 am
 
Updated April 22, 2024 - 9:32 pm

DALLAS — The Golden Knights scored three first-period goals to defeat the top-seeded Dallas Stars 4-3 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at American Airlines Center on Monday.

Captain Mark Stone scored the Knights’ first goal in his return from a lacerated spleen. Goaltender Logan Thompson made 27 saves in his playoff debut to give his team a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Dallas.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

