Knights captain returns, provides boost in Game 1 win over Dallas
DALLAS — The Golden Knights scored three first-period goals to defeat the top-seeded Dallas Stars 4-3 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at American Airlines Center on Monday.
Captain Mark Stone scored the Knights’ first goal in his return from a lacerated spleen. Goaltender Logan Thompson made 27 saves in his playoff debut to give his team a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Game 2 is Wednesday in Dallas.
