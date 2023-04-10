Knights captain returns to practice with playoffs looming

The Golden Knights got their captain back at Monday’s practice as Mark Stone participated in a blue no-contact jersey.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) goes for a loose puck as Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights’ Monday practice got started with some cheers and applause from the fans who came to watch at City National Arena.

The ovation started as soon as Mark Stone’s two skates touched the ice. The Knights captain took part in the team’s skate in a blue no-contact jersey. It was the first time Stone participated in team activities since injuring his back Jan. 12 against Florida. Stone had back surgery Jan. 31 and has missed the Knights’ last 37 games. It was his second procedure in eight months after undergoing a lumbar discectomy May 19.

The Knights have two games remaining in the regular season before the playoffs begin. They host the Kraken on Tuesday before traveling to Seattle for a game Thursday.

