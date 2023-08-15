Knights captain says he broke wrist in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Mark Stone’s Stanley Cup Final hat trick may be even more impressive in hindsight given some information he shared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) curls a shot around Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) for a score with defenseman Brandon Montour (62) unable to stop it during period 1 of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone’s hat trick in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final — one of only three in NHL history in a championship-deciding game — may have been ever more impressive than it looked.

Stone said during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he took a “whack” in the first period that fractured his left wrist. He still scored a goal in the second and a goal in the third as part of the Knights’ 9-3 victory against the Florida Panthers.

“Took a few things in between periods to make sure she was good to go for the last one because I didn’t want to keep playing knowing that I did that,” Stone said. “It was good to get that done. Had to make sure it was dialed in to lift the trophy, too.”

Stone didn’t let his injury slow his celebrations down.

He still lifted the Cup several times during the Knights’ championship parade, and didn’t wear anything on his left wrist during his two days with the trophy in July.

The Captain and the Cup 🗿 pic.twitter.com/bicR0hnjVS — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 30, 2023

Stone was the team’s third-leading scorer during the playoffs with 24 points in 22 games. He finished fourth in the voting for the Conn Smythe Trophy for postseason MVP.

“I just think, you never know when you’re going to win again, right?” Stone said. “You might never win. While you’re there, you’ve got to give it a try.”

