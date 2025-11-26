68°F
Knights captain set to return from wrist injury against Senators

San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (33) stops the puck as Golden Knights right wing Ma ...
San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (33) stops the puck as Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2025 - 12:21 pm
 
Updated November 26, 2025 - 12:24 pm

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators after missing the last month with a wrist injury.

Stone was a full participant at morning skate and took reps on the first power play. He’ll skate on the third line with center Brett Howden and Mitch Marner, who will move to left wing.

Stone practiced in Henderson while the Knights were on the road this past week.

“I had a really good time down there with the guys and it really helps to expedite the process,” Stone said. “If I didn’t have that, probably would look more like Friday (against the Montreal Canadiens). I got the practices I needed and I’m ready to go.”

Stone was in the middle of a four-point game before suffering the injury Oct. 18 against the Calgary Flames. The 33-year-old was off to a strong start with 13 points in the first six games.

But the Knights were impacted heavily without their captain. They went 6-5-5 in his absence and their power play, which was near the top of the league to start the season, went 9 for 53 without him.

The power play is 6 of 19 in the last six games since right wing Braeden Bowman was called up from Henderson, giving the Knights a right-handed stick to replace Stone on the power play.

Bowman will stay on the top line with center Jack Eichel and left wing Ivan Barbashev.

“We don’t want to let off and assume that everything’s going to be taken cared of because he’s back,” Howden said. “It’s obviously a huge bonus, but everybody still has to play the right way.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

