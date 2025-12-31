52°F
Golden Knights

Knights center could return to lineup Wednesday against Predators

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period of the game ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period of the game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2025 - 4:10 pm
 

Golden Knights center and leading scorer Jack Eichel will be a game-time decision Wednesday against the Nashville Predators, coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday.

Eichel, who returned to practice in a noncontact role Monday, had no restrictions Tuesday and took part in line rushes during practice.

Cassidy said he “wasn’t sure” if Eichel would make his return Wednesday when the Knights host Nashville at T-Mobile Arena.

Eichel has missed the past six games with what started as an illness, then progressed to a lower-body injury. The Knights are 1-3-2 without him.

The 29-year-old leads the Knights with 41 points in 31 games and will represent Team USA in the Winter Olympics in February in Milan.

Wednesday will wrap up a four-game homestand for the Knights, who are 1-1-1 during the stretch. They’re coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

The Knights could use their all-around center back in the lineup to help with their defensive issues. They’ve allowed 22 goals in their past five games.

