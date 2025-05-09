Knights center earns hearing with NHL for major penalty in Game 2

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy will have a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety Friday for his cross check on Oilers left wing Trent Frederic.

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy will have a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety Friday after he was given a major penalty in Game 2 of his team’s second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Roy was whistled for cross-checking Oilers left wing Trent Frederic 5:37 into overtime of the Knights’ 5-4 loss Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. He was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct. The Knights killed the penalty, but Edmonton left wing Leon Draisaitl scored with 4:40 remaining in overtime to give the Oilers a 2-0 series lead.

Game 3 is at Rogers Place on Saturday.

A hearing indicates a suspension is likely coming for Roy, which would be the first of his career.

The Knights could be without another important player for Game 3 as well. Defenseman Brayden McNabb crashed into the boards in overtime after being tripped by Edmonton right wing Viktor Arvidsson. No penalty was called on the play. Arvidsson will not face any supplemental discipline from the NHL.

Roy, 28, had 31 points in 71 games in the regular season for the Knights and has three points in eight games in the playoffs.

