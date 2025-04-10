Knights center expected to return from upper-body injury Thursday

The Golden Knights will get one of their best forwards back from injury Thursday for their game against the Seattle Kraken.

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) joins his teammates in celebrating after a goal is scored during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against the Seattle Kraken.

Hertl has been out since going shoulder-first into the end boards March 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hertl, 31, took line rushes with left wing Brandon Saad and right wing Pavel Dorofeyev at morning skate and worked with the first power-play unit. He has 31 goals and 59 points in 70 games this season.

“It feels nice to be back,” Hertl said. “It sucks to miss games, especially close to the playoffs. When you’re injured, you feel alone because you’re staying here and you don’t travel. It was nice just being with the guys again and being part of the team.”

Center Jack Eichel (upper-body injury) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (illness) will not play Thursday. Right wing Victor Olofsson (illness) will be a game-time decision.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

