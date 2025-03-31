Knights center out this week, while goalie considered day-to-day

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl, who missed the team’s three-game road trip last week with an upper-body injury, will not play this week, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl will not play this week due to an upper-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday.

Hertl did not play during the Knights’ three-game road trip after going shoulder-first into the boards against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 23. Center Nicolas Roy will continue filling in at second-line center in Hertl’s absence.

The Knights (45-20-8) open a two-game homestand Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers, then host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. They play a back-to-back on the road Saturday and Sunday against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, respectively.

Hertl, 31, is tied with right wing Pavel Dorofeyev for the team lead in goals with 31.

Cassidy also said goaltender Ilya Samsonov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Samsonov was a late scratch Saturday against the Nashville Predators, forcing Adin Hill to start for the second day in a row.

Goaltender Akira Schmid was recalled from the Silver Knights on Monday to serve as Hill’s backup.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

