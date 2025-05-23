Knights center overcomes injuries, was key player during playoffs

William Karlsson had a frustrating season because of injuries, but he showed in the playoffs that he’s still a vital part of the Golden Knights’ lineup.

Fans cheer as Sweden's Lucas Raymond, middle, celebrates with William Karlsson (71) after scoring against the the Czech Republic during the first period of a quarterfinal match at the ice hockey world championships in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battles for position near the goal against Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) and goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the first period of game five in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) has a shot grabbed by Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the first period of game five in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates with the puck under pressure from Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) looks to send the puck up ice against the Edmonton Oilers during the overtime period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The playoffs were a reminder of what a healthy William Karlsson can be for the Golden Knights.

Forget that he played the fewest games and had the fewest points of his Knights tenure because of nagging lower-body injuries.

That can be pushed aside when he was arguably the Knights’ MVP of the playoffs.

Karlsson was tasked with being in charge of the Knights’ toughest matchups in the postseason. It started with a move to left wing to help slow the Minnesota Wild’s top line featuring left wing Kirill Kaprizov and right wing Matt Boldy.

The Knights, who trailed 2-1 in the first-round series, won three straight after making that switch.

Against Edmonton in the second round, Karlsson was tasked with trying to slow Oilers star Connor McDavid. He held McDavid without a goal at five-on-five in the 41:13 they were matched up.

There’s no consolation prize for how well Karlsson limited the best player in the world, especially with the Knights losing in five games to the Oilers.

“It does become a little bit of a different game (in the playoffs),” Karlsson said. “Guys get desperate. They want to block every shot. I think Edmonton did a good job. We had a hard time getting shots through. When we did, their goalie had some good games.”

Tough season

A deeper playoff run might have made up for the fact Karlsson went through the most frustrating season of his career.

Two separate lower-body injuries forced him to miss 29 games, starting with the first seven of the season that kept him out almost all of training camp.

Another injury forced him to miss two months from Jan. 21 to March 20. More notably, the ailment caused him to miss the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he was to play for Sweden.

“It was tough. I wanted to go there and showcase myself to the staff in Sweden,” Karlsson said. “It was a tough call to make. It was the right one, though.”

Injuries have come at inopportune times for the 32-year-old the past two seasons.

Karlsson, coming off a 30-goal, 60-point campaign in the 2023-24 season, injured his hamstring in the first-round series against the Dallas Stars, which the Knights lost in seven games.

Karlsson finished with two assists and was a plus-4 in that series, but he wasn’t near the effective 200-foot player he’s capable of.

A healthy Karlsson could have made an impact, considering he had 11 goals and 17 points during the Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup championship two years ago.

The ailments, which Karlsson confirmed were not related to his hamstring, limited him in the regular season. His 29 points and 53 games were the lowest in his eight-year run with the Knights.

Back together

But he looked his best when he returned in March. Waiting for him on his line was an old friend, right wing Reilly Smith.

Smith, the Original Misfit who was brought back in a trade with the New York Rangers before the deadline in March, fit seamlessly with his longtime linemate.

Karlsson finished with 11 points in the final 15 games of the regular season and was a plus-10 when skating with Smith.

Karlsson’s predictability was something Smith missed the most during the almost-two years he didn’t play with him.

“Maybe that just comes with playing with someone for six years,” Smith said. “Other teams that I played on, you get used to almost automatics where you don’t have to check your shoulder too often. You almost know the person is going to be in the spot they’re going to be in.

“And then when they’re not there, you’re like, ‘(Karlsson) would have been there.’ I don’t think that’s always the fairest thing, but being able to play with him for six years, the predictability he brings, the speed through the middle, that makes my game so much easier.”

Eyes on Italy

Karlsson chose not to end his season after the Knights were eliminated. He’s playing in the IIHF World Championships taking place in his home country.

Sweden will face the United States in the semifinals Saturday. Knights winger Jonas Rondbjerg is representing Denmark in the other semifinal against Switzerland.

Health pending, Karlsson should be a lock to represent Sweden in the Winter Olympics next year in Italy. It’s been a dream of his to play in a best-on-best tournament.

“I’m still aiming for the Olympics,” he said. “I hope to be a part of that team.”

