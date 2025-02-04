Knights center pulls out of 4 Nations Face-Off with injury

Golden Knights center William Karlsson has been replaced by Penguins forward Rickard Rakell on Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off due to a lower-body injury.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) controls the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson’s lower-body injury will keep him from participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Karlsson was replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell on Team Sweden for the four-team, round-robin tournament starting Feb. 12, Team Sweden announced Tuesday.

Karlsson, 32, has not played since Jan. 20. He also missed the first eight games of this season due to a lower-body injury.

Karlsson is the second Knights player to pull out of the event, which will take place in Boston and Montreal. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is not playing for Team Canada due to an undisclosed ailment he’s currently playing through.

Karlsson is not traveling with the Knights, who face the New York Islanders on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game road trip.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.