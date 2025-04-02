Knights center returns to practice after suffering shoulder injury
Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury March 23.
Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl returned to practice in a no-contact jersey Wednesday as he continues recover from an upper-body injury.
Hertl injured his shoulder March 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he was shoved into the boards by defenseman Emil Lilleberg.
Coach Bruce Cassidy has already ruled out Hertl for the Knights’ next three games. The 31-year-old is second on the team with 31 goals.
