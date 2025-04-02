58°F
Golden Knights

Knights center returns to practice after suffering shoulder injury



By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2025 - 11:59 am
 
Updated April 2, 2025 - 12:06 pm

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl returned to practice in a no-contact jersey Wednesday as he continues recover from an upper-body injury.

Hertl injured his shoulder March 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he was shoved into the boards by defenseman Emil Lilleberg.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has already ruled out Hertl for the Knights’ next three games. The 31-year-old is second on the team with 31 goals.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

