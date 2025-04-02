Knights center returns to practice after suffering shoulder injury

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury March 23.

Knights center out this week, while goalie considered day-to-day

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) controls the puck during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl returned to practice in a no-contact jersey Wednesday as he continues recover from an upper-body injury.

Hertl injured his shoulder March 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he was shoved into the boards by defenseman Emil Lilleberg.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has already ruled out Hertl for the Knights’ next three games. The 31-year-old is second on the team with 31 goals.

