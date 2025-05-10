Knights center says cross-check to Oilers forward was ‘accident’

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy said he wasn’t trying to cross-check Edmonton forward Trent Frederic on a play that got him ejected from Game 2 on Thursday.

How to watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers in Game 3 of NHL playoffs

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) deflects a shot at the net and nearly wins the game past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) during the third period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Edmonton Oilers center Trent Frederic (21) is escorted after a stick to the face by Golden Knights defenseman Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the overtime period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

EDMONTON, Alberta — Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy said there was no intention to cross-check Edmonton Oilers left wing Trent Frederic on a play that got him ejected from Game 2 and later fined.

Roy said he tried to knock the puck in the corner when he hit Frederic in the face with his stick. The play resulted in Roy being assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.

Roy had a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety Friday, but avoided suspension. Instead, Roy was fined $7,812.50.

“It all happened so quick,” Roy said. “Never had the intention of cross-checking him. I’ve got to do a better job being aware at what’s around me and do a better job with my stick, I guess.

“I’m happy to see he’s not injured. I think it’s just an accident, an unfortunate play. I never intended to cross-check him.”

Nicolas Roy receives a five-minute major for cross-checking Trent Frederic in the face pic.twitter.com/cJ4rxBnfQB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2025

The Knights faced eight shots on the five-minute power play, but they killed the penalty.

However, the effort on the penalty kill went for naught when left wing Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner with 4:40 left in the extra frame for a 5-4 win, giving the Oilers a 2-0 series lead.

“I couldn’t watch it. I was in the room. Couldn’t do anything,” Roy said of his teammates killing the penalty. “The guys did a really good job on the PK. Kudos to them. It was a tough time, for sure.”

Hearings with NHL player safety tend to result in a suspension. Roy had never been disciplined by the league in his career.

Fines are either 50 percent of a player’s daily salary or a maximum of $5,000 for their first offense, whichever is lower.

However, the NHL fined Roy more than the max allowed by the league’s collective bargaining agreement because he had a hearing over the phone.

“I think the simplest thing is we’re happy to have him in the lineup,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’s a good player for us. You don’t know how those things are going to play out. We planned for, when you have a hearing, a guy to be in and out. He’s in, happy to have him.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.